Malaysian Player Expands Bunker Ops

Straits MD, Datuk Seri Ho Kam Choy. Image Credit: Straits Inter Logistics Bhd

Malaysian player Straits Inter Logistics Bhd has expanded its bunkering operations to Bintulu.

The move into the country's third-biggest port comes via a partnership between Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd (BPSB) and Straits' 55%-owned Tumpuan Megah Development Sdn Bhd (TMD).

"Currently, TMD is operating its business in eight ports in Malaysia, comprising the Pasir Gudang Port, Tanjung Pelepas Port, Kuantan Port, Kuala Terengganu Port, Kemaman Port, Labuan Port, Kota Kinabalu Port and Miri Port," local media quoted Straits group managing director Datuk Seri Ho Kam Choy as saying.

"By entering into this agreement with BPSB, TMD hopes to establish a base in the bunkering business in Bintulu and subsequently further enlarge its bunkering business in East Malaysia."