DS Norden to Test MASH Makes Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will test a B20-VLSFO blend using the MASH Makes product in a ship in Singapore later this summer. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm DS Norden is set to try out a new biofuel product from producer MASH Makes on one of its ships.

The firm will test a B20-VLSFO blend using the MASH Makes product in a ship in Singapore later this summer, the biofuel firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The product is made from resides left over from cashew nut shell liquid production.

The company saw the following results from land-based engine trials of the product by FVTR Rostock, it said in the post:

The nozzle shows only minimal deposits on the outside nozzle tip after operating on the B20 blend of 80m.-% VLSFO and 20m.-% of Mash POCC

No deposits or wear visible on the inner parts (needle, nozzle holes) of the fuel injector

Engine performance was stable at all tested load points of 100%, 75%, 50% and 25% engine load

Injection pressure variation was done for larger data basis

Emissions stable indicating good fuel spray, mixture formation, and combustion

Injection duration was stable and comparable to VLSFO operation

No deposit was found inside the fuel injection nozzle

No negative impact on the functionality within the tested operating time

"Cashew nut shell liquid (CSNL) has been tested as a fuel for over a decade but has proven unreliable due to polymerisation effects thus causing issues for shipowners," the company said.

"In contrast, MASH Makes fuel does not exhibit these problems and is a higher-grade product.

"Our process produces biochar, improving soil health and agricultural outcomes, while permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere.

"This circular economy element is absent in standard CNSL production."