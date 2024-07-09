DS Norden to Test MASH Makes Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 9, 2024

Shipping firm DS Norden is set to try out a new biofuel product from producer MASH Makes on one of its ships.

The firm will test a B20-VLSFO blend using the MASH Makes product in a ship in Singapore later this summer, the biofuel firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The product is made from resides left over from cashew nut shell liquid production. 

The company saw the following results from land-based engine trials of the product by FVTR Rostock, it said in the post:

  • The nozzle shows only minimal deposits on the outside nozzle tip after operating on the B20 blend of 80m.-% VLSFO and 20m.-% of Mash POCC
  • No deposits or wear visible on the inner parts (needle, nozzle holes) of the fuel injector
  • Engine performance was stable at all tested load points of 100%, 75%, 50% and 25% engine load
  • Injection pressure variation was done for larger data basis
  • Emissions stable indicating good fuel spray, mixture formation, and combustion
  • Injection duration was stable and comparable to VLSFO operation
  • No deposit was found inside the fuel injection nozzle
  • No negative impact on the functionality within the tested operating time

"Cashew nut shell liquid (CSNL) has been tested as a fuel for over a decade but has proven unreliable due to polymerisation effects thus causing issues for shipowners," the company said.

"In contrast, MASH Makes fuel does not exhibit these problems and is a higher-grade product.

"Our process produces biochar, improving soil health and agricultural outcomes, while permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere.

"This circular economy element is absent in standard CNSL production."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com