DS Norden to Test MASH Makes Biofuel
The firm will test a B20-VLSFO blend using the MASH Makes product in a ship in Singapore later this summer. File Image / Pixabay
Shipping firm DS Norden is set to try out a new biofuel product from producer MASH Makes on one of its ships.
The firm will test a B20-VLSFO blend using the MASH Makes product in a ship in Singapore later this summer, the biofuel firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
The product is made from resides left over from cashew nut shell liquid production.
The company saw the following results from land-based engine trials of the product by FVTR Rostock, it said in the post:
- The nozzle shows only minimal deposits on the outside nozzle tip after operating on the B20 blend of 80m.-% VLSFO and 20m.-% of Mash POCC
- No deposits or wear visible on the inner parts (needle, nozzle holes) of the fuel injector
- Engine performance was stable at all tested load points of 100%, 75%, 50% and 25% engine load
- Injection pressure variation was done for larger data basis
- Emissions stable indicating good fuel spray, mixture formation, and combustion
- Injection duration was stable and comparable to VLSFO operation
- No deposit was found inside the fuel injection nozzle
- No negative impact on the functionality within the tested operating time
"Cashew nut shell liquid (CSNL) has been tested as a fuel for over a decade but has proven unreliable due to polymerisation effects thus causing issues for shipowners," the company said.
"In contrast, MASH Makes fuel does not exhibit these problems and is a higher-grade product.
"Our process produces biochar, improving soil health and agricultural outcomes, while permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere.
"This circular economy element is absent in standard CNSL production."