COVID Scare Already Slowing Traffic at Ningbo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel arrivals at Ningbo have been slowing since October 12. File Image / Pixabay

COVID-19 lockdowns in areas around the Chinese port city of Ningbo are already having an impact on vessel traffic there.

Delays are being caused by a drop in available truck drivers, maritime news provider Splash reported on Wednesday. Vessel arrivals have been slowing since October 12, and were particularly low on October 17, the news provider cited MarineTraffic data as saying.

Trucking green channels and closed-loop management have been imposed at Ningbo. Daxie, a district of Ningbo, was placed in lockdown over last weekend, and the COVID outbreak had spread to the Beilun area by Monday.

Xi Jinping has recently reasserted his zero-COVID policy, meaning further lockdowns are likely as outbreaks emerge.