BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Supply Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 12, 2024

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a supply bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with two or three years of experience in bunker markets, preferably with a focus on hedging, paper trading and swaps.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and implement supply hedging strategies to mitigate risks associated with bunker fuel procurement and market volatility.
  • Execute bunker fuel trades, including physical supply, derivatives, and paper trading.
  • Monitor market trends, analyze market data, and stay updated with industry news to make informed trading decisions.
  • Build and maintain relationships with suppliers, traders, brokers, and other market participants to ensure a reliable supply chain and access to competitive pricing.
  • Manage the execution and administration of bunker fuel swaps, contracts, and other derivatives, including monitoring settlement, reconciling positions, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com