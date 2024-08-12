BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Supply Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two or three years of experience in bunker markets. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a supply bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with two or three years of experience in bunker markets, preferably with a focus on hedging, paper trading and swaps.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and implement supply hedging strategies to mitigate risks associated with bunker fuel procurement and market volatility.

Execute bunker fuel trades, including physical supply, derivatives, and paper trading.

Monitor market trends, analyze market data, and stay updated with industry news to make informed trading decisions.

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers, traders, brokers, and other market participants to ensure a reliable supply chain and access to competitive pricing.

Manage the execution and administration of bunker fuel swaps, contracts, and other derivatives, including monitoring settlement, reconciling positions, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

