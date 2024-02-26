Vopak Reallocates Singapore Storage Capacity to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sebarok terminal has a total of 1.34 million m3 of storage capacity in 83 tanks. Image Credit: Vopak

Global storage operator Vopak has reallocated some of its bunker fuel capacity in Singapore to biofuel blends.

The firm has commissioned 40,000 m3 of capacity at the Sebarok terminal for marine biofuel blending, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company has been conducting multiple biofuel trials with its customers since 2022.

"Our vision for Sebarok terminal is to be a sustainable multi-fuels hub to strengthen Singapore's position as the top bunkering hub," Rob Boudestijn, president of Vopak's Singapore business unit, said in the statement.

"As a storage and critical infrastructure services provider, this development can facilitate the entry of more biofuels companies to diversify the supply chain for marine biofuels and accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry."

The Sebarok terminal has a total of 1.34 million m3 of storage capacity in 83 tanks.

Singapore saw a total of 523,800 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales last year, up from 140,200 mt a year earlier.