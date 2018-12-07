Singapore, Malaysia Trade Fresh Blows in Port Limits Row

SIngapore Minister Khaw Boon Wan. Image Credit: Public Domain

Singapore and Malaysia this week have traded fresh blows in a row over changes to Johor Bahru Port limits.

As Ship & Bunker reported Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) dismissed a recent change by Malaysia to the port limits saying it "encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters and the approaches to the Port of Singapore off Tuas."

The Government of Malaysia responded in a press release Wednesday saying it “categorically rejects the Government of Singapore’s allegation” that the new boundary encroaches Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas, “or that it is a violation of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law.”

“The Government of Malaysia affirms that the new Johore Bahru Port Limits are within Malaysia’s territorial sea.”

“ Singapore cannot allow our sovereignty to be violated Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan

Singapore then hit back is a press conference Thursday, with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan saying Malaysia should "back off”.

"Leave our waters while we pursue sit-down dialogues and try to resolve it,” Straits Times reported Khaw as saying.

Since Malaysia made the port limit change in October, government vessels have have "continually intruding into Singapore territorial waters off Tuas," he added.

"Singapore cannot allow our sovereignty to be violated, or new facts on the ground to be created," Khaw continued.

"Therefore, if it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to take firm actions against intrusions and unauthorised activities in our waters to protect our territory and sovereignty."