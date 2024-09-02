Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuel Technology Firm Seeks Bunker Programmer
A marine fuel technology firm is seeking to hire a bunker programmer in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn, without naming the hiring company.
The role involves developing and maintaining software applications related to bunker operations.
The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in computer science and at least two years of experience in software development.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain software applications for bunker operations
- Collaborate with operations team to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications
- Design, code, test, and troubleshoot software applications
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of software applications
- Provide ongoing support and maintenance for existing applications
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on best practices
- Keep up-to-date with industry trends and technologies
