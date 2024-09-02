BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuel Technology Firm Seeks Bunker Programmer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise

A marine fuel technology firm is seeking to hire a bunker programmer in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Royal Ocean Marine Enterprise highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn, without naming the hiring company.

The role involves developing and maintaining software applications related to bunker operations.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in computer science and at least two years of experience in software development.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain software applications for bunker operations

Collaborate with operations team to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Design, code, test, and troubleshoot software applications

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of software applications

Provide ongoing support and maintenance for existing applications

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on best practices

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and technologies

