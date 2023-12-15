BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers

A shipping company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement characterises the company as 'a global leader in the transportation of energy resources'.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in trading bunkers or other commodities, with a deep understanding of the maritime industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct in-depth market research to analyze trends, pricing, and supply-demand dynamics in the marine fuel market

Develop and implement bunker procurement strategies to optimize cost-efficiency while maintaining the highest quality standards

Collaborate with suppliers and negotiate bunker purchase agreements to secure competitive prices and favorable terms

Plan and coordinate bunkering operations, including vessel scheduling and port selection, to ensure timely and reliable fuel supply

Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including suppliers, shipping partners, and regulatory authorities

Monitor and report on bunker market developments, identifying potential risks and opportunities for the company

Stay abreast of industry regulations and compliance requirements related to bunker trading and procurement

