Seatrium Delivers Singapore's First Membrane LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Brassavola has been delivered to Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping firm MOL. Image Credit: Seatrium

Shipbuilding firm Seatrium has delivered what will be Singapore's first membrane LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The Brassavola has been delivered to Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping firm MOL, Seatrium said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"The vessel is constructed with the latest technology based on a proprietary design by LMG Marin AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seatrium, including advanced reliquefaction technology, making it a significant step towards more efficient boil-off gas management," the company said in the post.

"Brassavola has a superior loading and bunkering rate of 2,000m3 per hour for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.