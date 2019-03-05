China: 2nd IMO2020-compliant Fuel Cargo Leaves Plant

Ningbo, China. File image/Pixabay.

Chinese oil company Sinopec's subsidiary refinery in southern China has delivered its first shipment of IMO2020-compatible fuel oil, Reuters reports.

The 2,200 metric tonne (mt) cargo of fuel left the Hainan refinery late last month heading to Ningbo on the east coast, the report said citing Chinese state media.

The Hainan plant is the second refinery under Sinopec to produce IMO2020-compatible fuel oil, the first was from Shanghai.

From the start of next year, the global shipping fleet must use bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur or have the necessary equipment to remove sulfur to meet the new standard.