Singapore: MGO Theft Case Sees 22 Put Behind Bars

Jail terms handed out in MGO theft case (file image/pixabay)

The theft of marine gasoil at Singapore has seen the 22-strong band of conspirators put behind bars with sentences ranging between two and seven months.

The case involved two incidents. In one, extra fuel was loaded on to a bunker barge and then delivered to another ship in a ship-to-ship transfer operation.

Two Brightoil employees, who were clerks for the bunker tanker Brightoil 326, were among those jailed, according to local media outlet the Straits Times. The master of that bunker tanker also received a jail term as did the master and chief officer of the receiving vessel.

A separate incident of the illegal transfer of marine gasoil involved some of the crew of the receiving vessel, the report said.

In that case, a bunker clerk employed by Singapore-based bunker company Fratelli Cosulich has been accused of involvement in illegal activities.

Fratelli confirmed to Ship & Bunker that the person was an employee but no longer worked for the firm.

The court case is still pending.