Singapore: Further Arrests in Illegal Distillates Sale Case

Arrests followed illegal MGO sale off Singaporean coast (file image/pixabay)

Another suspect has been arrested as the authorities continue investigating the illegal sale of marine gasoil off the Singaporean coastline in January.

The alleged illegal sale, reported to be valued at S$97,000 ($74,000), has seen 22 defendants charged in court.

The latest arrest took place in Malaysia, according to local news provider Channel One.

The majority of the suspects are Indonesian. The total number of defendants arrested in the case now stands at 23.