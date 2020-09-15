First 0.5% Bunker Fuel Cargo Arrives in Bangladesh

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cargo ship in Bangladesh. File Image / Pixabay.

Low-sulfur fuel oil on order from the Bangladesh Petroleum Company has arrived in the country.

A ship with a 15,000 metric tonnes cargo fuel oil docked at Chattogram, acording to local media reports.

Bangladesh Bunkers Suppliers Association president, Mizanur Rahman Mojumder, was on hand to watch the delivery.

A tender to supply the southeast Asian country with 0.5% fuel oil that meets the new International Maritime Organisation standard was fielded in June.