Asia/Pacific News
First 0.5% Bunker Fuel Cargo Arrives in Bangladesh
Tuesday September 15, 2020
A cargo ship in Bangladesh. File Image / Pixabay.
Low-sulfur fuel oil on order from the Bangladesh Petroleum Company has arrived in the country.
A ship with a 15,000 metric tonnes cargo fuel oil docked at Chattogram, acording to local media reports.
Bangladesh Bunkers Suppliers Association president, Mizanur Rahman Mojumder, was on hand to watch the delivery.
A tender to supply the southeast Asian country with 0.5% fuel oil that meets the new International Maritime Organisation standard was fielded in June.