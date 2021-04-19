Singapore Quarantines Bunker Barge's Crew After COVID-19 Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The crew member had not left the barge to visit Singapore except for testing and vaccination. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore authorities have quarantined the crew of a bunker barge after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew member, a 39-year-old Indonesian man working on an unnamed bunker barge, tested positive on April 15, Singapore's Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

He had not disembarked from the vessel except for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

"All the identified close contacts of the case, including the crew members of the vessel, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases," the ministry said.