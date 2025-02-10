Singapore: Leak Prompts Further Inspections at Coast Guard Bases

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: further inspections. File Image / Pixabay.

Fuel pipes at police coast guard bases in Singapore are being checked for leaks following an outflow of fuel at the coastguard's Brani regional base.

Fuels pipes at Loyang, Lim Chu Kang and Gul are being checked with inspections expected to end February 10, according to local news provider the Straits Times.

The Brani coast guard base leak, which happened five days earlier, saw 23 metric tonnes of diesel oil going into the sea.

According to the report, a preliminary assessment of the cause of the leak points to micro cracks in a damaged fuel pipe related to tidal movements, the police have said.