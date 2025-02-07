Damaged Hose Caused Bunker Leak at Coast Guard Base in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 23 mt of diesel marine fuel reportedly leaked from the damaged shore hose used for bunkering patrol craft at Selat Sengkir. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that the diesel leak discovered at Police Coast Guard Brani Regional Base on Wednesday was caused by a damaged shore fuel hose.

The leak was brought under control within a few hours of its detection, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Thursday.

About 23 mt of diesel marine fuel reportedly leaked from the damaged shore hose used for bunkering patrol craft at Selat Sengkir.

“[Police Coast Guard] PCG and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have deployed patrol craft and spill response resources to clean up small patches of light oil sheens observed in our southern waters,” the MPA said.

No oil slicks have been observed so far, and navigation in the area, as well as port operations in Singapore, remain unaffected, MPA confirmed.