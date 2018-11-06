New Credit Manager for Sing Fuels

Ulrich Hyldedahl Rasmussen. Image Credit: Sing Fuels / Ulrich Hyldedahl Rasmussen

Sing Fuels this week has added to its list of recent new appointments with the addition of Ulrich Hyldedahl Rasmussen as Credit Manager.

The former OW Bunker man, most recently at Bunker Holding, was said to have a broad, international experience in the Oil/Gas, Commodity, and Maritime Sectors.

With the majority of vessels expected to switch to more expensive low sulfur fuel to comply with IMO 2020, maritime credit is expedited to be of particular importance in the coming months and years.

Sing Fuels in now one of several bunker players including GP Global and World Fuel Services in bolstering their credit teams in recent months.

Ulrich’s contact details are as follows:

Name: Ulrich Hyldedahl Rasmussen

Title: Credit Manager

Direct: +65 6420 0408

Mobile : +65 9388 9515

Email: ulrich@singfuels.com

Skype: Uhyldedahl





