COSCO Shipping Completes First Onshore Methanol Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's 1,300 TEU boxship the NCL Vestland recently received 79.5 mt of methanol by truck at the Sanfu Shipbuilding facility in Taizhou. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping

COSCO Shipping has received its first shore-to-ship delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel.

The firm's 1,300 TEU boxship the NCL Vestland recently received 79.5 mt of methanol by truck at the Sanfu Shipbuilding facility in Taizhou, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Chimbusco Jiangsu carried out the delivery.

"The mobile methanol filling skid was employed for this refueling task," COSCO said in the post.

"The entire vehicle-to-ship methanol filling operation was successfully completed in 2.5 hours.

"The mobile methanol filling skid operates using the pump as its power source to facilitate simultaneous unloading and refueling tasks."

Methanol is rapidly gaining market share as an alternative bunker fuel.