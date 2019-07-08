Wärtsilä, COSCO to Create "One-Stop" Scrubber Shop

Wärtsilä, CHI sign MoU. IMage Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (CHI) are joining forces to create a "one-stop-shopping" service for exhaust gas cleaning systems.

The pair said today they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month that envisages the firms targeting newbuild and retrofit scrubber projects in the Chinese market.

Zhao Zengshan, Vice President of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, said CHI Group wants to expand its manufacturing portfolio of marine equipment.

The news comes as interest in scrubbers remains strong ahead of next year's introduction of a global 0.50% sulfur cap.

Some 4,000 vessels are now expected to be operating with the units comes January 1, 2020.