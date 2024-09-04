Green Methanol Plant to be Built in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea: green methanol plant. File Image Pixabay.

Plans to build a green methanol production plant at the city of Taebaek in South Korea have been agreed by Plagen and Taebaek city authorities.

The agreement, widely reported in the trade press, brings in a number of other players including Korea East-West Power, Hyundai Corporation and Ssangyong E&C.

The plant when built will have a productive capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes of green methanol per year.

Under the agreement, production is slated to start in the former mining town in 2027.

Methanol is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels under consideration by the shipping sector as a means to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas output.