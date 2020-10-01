Singapore: LNG Bunkering Vessel Named

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bellina's naming ceremony. Image Credit / Fuelng.

Singapore's first, ship-to-shp liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, which was built in the city state, was officially named today at a ceremony in Singapore.

The ship is called FueLNG Bellina, after the orchid flower, and is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

The ceremony was attended by senior minister for state for transport and foreign affairs Chee Hong Tat.

The ship was launched in May. It can run on marine diesel oil or LNG, and has cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres.