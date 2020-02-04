Eastern Pacific Shipping Reports 4.6% Drop in Carbon Emissions in 2019

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EPS is aiming to increase transparency about the shipping industry's carbon emissions. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) saw a 4.6% reduction in its carbon emissions per tonne mile last year, the company said Monday.

EPS published an emissions report Monday showing its carbon emissions dropped to 10.3 g/tonne mile last year, using the energy efficiency operational indicator formula, down from 10.8 g/tonne mile a year earlier.

The industry average last year was 14 g/tonne mile, the company said, citing Clarksons Research.

The company's carbon emissions per tonne mile have fallen by 14.2% since 2015.

The International Maritime Organization's initial strategy on greenhouse gas emissions envisages a cut of at least 40% from 2008's levels to shipping's carbon emissions per transport work by 2030.

"It is critical that EPS quantifies the environmental impact of our CO2 emissions," the company said.

"These metrics allow us to benchmark our performance against ourselves and the industry.

"The road to total decarbonisation is a step-by-step process, with the first step being accountability and awareness of our impact."