MAN Energy Solutions Multi-Fuel Engine Passes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine is on board the neo-Panamax container ship Tenere, chartered by CMA CGM. Image Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping

A new multi-fuel engine from MAN Energy Solutions has passed sea trials for the first time, the company said Thursday.

The engine is the first to feature the company's new pump vaporizer unit, which improves LNG flow between the engine and supply system.

The engine has now successfully completed trials in South Korea running on natural gas, the company said in an emailed statement.

"The ME-GI engine provides ship-owners and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, without the greenhouse emissions such as methane slip that are characteristic of competing engines," the company said.

The engine is on board the first in a series of six neo-Panamax container ships ordered by Eastern Pacific Shipping. The first of the ships has already been chartered by French carrier CMA CGM.