Hambantota Reports Sharp Increase in Bunkering at End of 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port handled a total of 2.3 million mt of cargo last year.

The Sri Lankan port of Hambantota reported a significant increase in bunkering activity at the end of last year.

The port now has 14 bunker fuel tanks in operation and can offer VLSFO and MGO, Hambantota International Port said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The wholesale supply of marine bunker fuels kicked off by HIP and strategic partner Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka Limited, during the previous year, saw a sharp increase in bunkering by end 2021," the port authority said in the statement.

"The port is geared to offer the best quality low-sulfur fuels to the market, underlining its goal of positioning as a bunkering hub in South Asia."

