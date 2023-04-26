Green Methanol Bunkering hub Mooted for Port of Melbourne

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Melbourne: port city. File Image / Pixabay.

A green methanol bunkering project is in the offing at the southern Australian port of Melbourne following a memorandum of understanding signed between a number of maritime big hitters.

The project is looking at supply sites in nearby Tasmania and Portland, Victoria.

Together with the port authority, Maersk, ANL (subsidiary of CMA CGM), Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy are to examine the commercial feasibility of a green methanol bunkering hub, according to a statement from the port authority.

"The MoU provides a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub, and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed," the statement added.

Methanol is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels under consideration by the global maritime industry.

When looking at emissions and greenhouse gas abatement strategies, companies need to consider a range of factors including the availability of alternative fuels, the state of infrastructure to delivery those fuels as well as price. Green methanol is produced from renewable sources.