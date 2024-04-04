ZeroNorth Expands with New Office in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gary Garner, Head of Sales Japan, ZeroNorth. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

ZeroNorth today announced it has opened a new office in Japan, a move that marks ZeroNorth's first direct presence in the country.

The office will be headed by Gary Garner, who has joined the firm effective April 1 as Head of Sales Japan, ZeroNorth.

The firm said the expansion will build on the recent completion of ZeroNorth's agreement to join forces with Alpha Ori Technologies, a deal it announced in October of last year, and will leverage their existing relationships within the Japanese shipping community.

"I am pleased to lead ZeroNorth's new office in Japan, which I believe gives us a strong base to deepen our engagement with regional customers and enhancing our collaborative efforts towards sustainable maritime operations," said Garner.



"With our platform's billions of data points, ZeroNorth is ideally positioned to assist Asian shipowners and operators in bridging their commercial and sustainability goals, delivering value today while also preparing them for what comes next."