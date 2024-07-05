BUNKER JOBS: European Bunker Firm Seeks Senior Trader for New Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B trading and an established portfolio of customers. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers

A European marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader for a new office in Singapore.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

"Our client is a globally recognized leader in the bunkering industry, with its headquarters based in Europe," the recruitment company said.

"They pride themselves on their extensive international presence, operating trading offices across strategic locations worldwide.

"Their latest expansion includes a state-of-the-art office in Singapore, reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled service to their customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B trading and an established portfolio of customers.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with a portfolio of B2B clients, ensuring their bunkering needs are met with exceptional service

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the customer base and market presence in the region

Conduct market analysis to stay abreast of industry trends, competitor activities, and pricing strategies

Negotiate and close sales contracts, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry regulations

Collaborate with the logistics and operations teams to ensure seamless delivery of bunker fuels to clients

Provide expert advice and consultation to clients on fuel quality, availability, and environmental regulations

Monitor and manage credit risk, ensuring timely payments and mitigating potential financial exposure

Prepare and present regular sales reports and forecasts to senior management

Mentor and guide junior traders, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development within the team

