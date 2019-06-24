IMO2020: Vitol Building New Refinery in Malaysia

Refinery. File Image / Pixabay

Vitol has begun construction of a new refinery in Malaysia to help meet upcoming demand for low-sulfur IMO2020 grade marine fuel.

The 30,000 barrels per day unit will be constructed at its storage terminal in Tanjung Bin, Reuters quoted Vitol Asia’s President and CEO Kho Hui Meng as saying on the sidelines of the Asia Oil & Gas Conference.

Construction is being carried out by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) who plan to bering in a used crude distillation unit from China a part of the project, according to the report.

Work is expected to be completed in May 2020.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.