New Singapore Hire for Bunker Trader IME

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Dubai-headquatered International Marine & Energy (IME) has added a new bunker trader to its team in Singapore.

Loy Li Long Adrian is said to bring with him 14 years of marine experience whose previous bunker industry roles include positions at Prosper Marine Pte Ltd, Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, and most recently Praxis Energy Agents.

"Singapore is our hub to the Far East, and Adrian brings another dimension to our team," a spokesperson for IME's management told Ship & Bunker in an emailed note.

"Every member of the IME family brings with themselves many years of experience and we are very pleased that Adrian will complement that structure. We will continue with our focus both on this region and global expansion and are very excited to have Adrian join us."

Have started the firm in 2010 with one trader, IME says it has grown a strong platform for continued future growth ahead.