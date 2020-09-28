Second Court Charge for Hin Leong Founder

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lim: back in court. File Image / Pixabay.

Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading, has been landed with an additional abetment of forgery charge for the purpose of cheating.

Lim has been accused of getting a Hin Leong employee to forge an e-mail and another document in order to obtain more than $56 million (S$77 million) in trade financing, the police said as reported by local news provider the Straits Times.

The first charge in the case involved a forged inter-tank transfer certificate which also involved the same employee.

The two charges follow investigations into Hin Leong by the Commercial Affairs department, the white-collar crime unit of the police, the report said.

Further charges may follow. The next court date in the case has been set for November 23.

The demise of Hin Leong Trading also hit its shipping arm, Ocean Tankers.