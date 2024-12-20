ExxonMobil Completes 100 E-BDN Bunker Deliveries in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has carried out more than 100 deliveries in conjunction with its first approved e-BDN vendor, Bunkerchain. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer ExxonMobil has completed 100 bunker deliveries in Singapore using e-BDNs.

The firm has carried out more than 100 deliveries in conjunction with its first approved e-BDN vendor, Bunkerchain, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Singapore is set to make the use of e-BDNs mandatory from April 1, 2025 in a bid to improve efficiency and transparency in the industry.

"Our implementation of eBDNs is expected to help drive efficiency, enhance trust, and boost productivity," Ognjen Plakalovic, head of Asia Pacific aviation and marine sales at ExxonMobil, said in the statement.

"We continue to advocate for transparency and value the advantages of digitisation."