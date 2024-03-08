Chimbusco Pan Nation Completes Yang Ming's First Biofuel Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco Pan Nation delivered 300 mt of a B24 blend to the YM Inception in Hong Kong on Thursday. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has taken its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend from Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co.

Chimbusco Pan Nation delivered 300 mt of a B24 blend to the YM Inception in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"This momentous event in Hong Kong will see the first marine biofuel supply to Yang Ming vessels globally," the company said in the post.

"CPN is committed to be the frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options, and would continue to seek new collaborative opportunities to achieve broader environmental impact."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.