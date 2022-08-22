Oil Spill Follows Ship Collision Off Japanese Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil in water. File Image / Pixabay.

A collision between two ships off the southwestern coast of Japan resulted in 'some oil' spilling into the sea from the engine room area of one of the ships.

According to Associated Press, the incident happened on 19 August around two miles off the coast of Wakayama prefecture, the Kushimoto Coast Guard said.

The extent of the spill has not been reported. The cargo vessel had started to list but was stabilized by the rescue team.

The majority of spills at sea or in port tend to involve smaller amounts of oil often from refuelling or other incidents associated with the ship's operation.