Global Energy Trading Implements Bunkerchain e-BDN System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore launched the use of e-BDNs at the start of November. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Global Energy Trading has implemented the e-BDN service from Bunkerchain for its bunker sales.

The firm has implemented the Bunkerchain system as of February 1, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Singapore launched the use of e-BDNs at the start of November, and plans to make their use mandatory by the end of this year.

"The collaboration with Bunkerchain to bring forth digital experience in bunkering operation in Singapore is a testament to our commitment to embracing digital solutions," Vince Koh, COO of Global Energy Group, said in the statement.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the energy trading sector, and we firmly believe that this initiative will set a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability in the industry."