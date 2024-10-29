Sinopec Completes China's Largest Ever Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co., LTD(Sinopec) has announced the completion of China's largest ever methanol bunkering operation.

The stem took place on October 13, 2024 and saw the Maersk Halifax lift almost 938 tonnes of methanol at Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard, Sinopec said in an emailed statement to Ship & Bunker.

The 14,000 TEU capacity Maersk Halifax recently completed a retrofit to operate on methanol at the yard.

Known as the 'City of a Thousand Islands', Sinopec says it has overcome a number of unique logistical challenges to develop its bunkering solution for methanol delivery at Zhoushan, including independently developing and manufacturing a methanol refueling unit for ships.

Sinopec says it now has the capability for regular supply of marine methanol fuel, boosting the service offering at the port in the process.

Moving forward, the company added it will focus on developing ship-to-ship methanol refueling and aims to become a world-leading provider of clean energy for vessels.