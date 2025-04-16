Norsepower Partners With COSCO Shipping to Boost WAPS Sales in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership seeks to significantly ramp up rotor sail production in response to rising demand from the shipping sector. Image Credit: Norsepower

Finnish propulsion firm Norsepower has partnered with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment to accelerate the production, sales, installation and service of its rotor sails in Asia.

The two companies aim to combine expertise and resources to boost the adoption of wind-assisted propulsion systems in the shipping industry, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

By utilising COSCO's expertise in shipbuilding and offshore equipment, the collaboration will accelerate innovation in wind propulsion technology and expand the adoption of Norsepower's rotor sails across the region.

Norsepower already operates a factory in China's Dafeng, which is one of the biggest factories in rotor sail manufacturing.

It sees rotor sails as a cost-effective solution to reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

"By combining Norsepower's technology leadership with CHIC's shipbuilding expertise, we are creating a strong foundation for advancing sustainable shipping, Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, said.

"We will achieve breakthroughs in both product supply efficiency and application expansion."