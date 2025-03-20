Malaysian Authority Detains Bulker for Alleged Illegal Anchoring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case is being further investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) announced on Tuesday that it had detained the bulk carrier Queen Harmony for anchoring without permission, 13 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Jarak.

The ship was operated by an Egyptian captain and had crew members from Russia, Ukraine and the Philippines, the MMEA said in a social media post on Tuesday.

An initial investigation by Malaysian authorities found that the ship had failed to submit an anchoring permit from the Malaysian Maritime Department and was unable to report its arrival in Malaysian waters.

The case is being further investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

The offence of unauthorized anchoring carries a fine of up to MYR 100,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both, while failing to report arrival could result in a fine of up to MYR 5,000.