K Line Subsidiary Seagate to Build Battery-Powered Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will also be equipped with a generator as an auxiliary power source. Image Credit: K LIne

K Line subsidiary Seagate Corporation is set to build a new battery-powered tugboat.

The vessel will be the first tug to be powered primarily using a battery system in the Tokuyama area upon its deployment in the first half of 2025, K Line said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel will also be equipped with a generator as an auxiliary power source.

"While public attention to greenhouse gas emissions including from shipping is becoming increasing, K Line will strive to enhance our corporate value by contributing to the sustainable development of the economy and society, while protecting the environment through our business activities," the company said in the statement.