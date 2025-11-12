China's Xiamen Port Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Xiamen Port now offers LNG, biofuel and conventional marine fuels to ships. File Image / Pixabay

China’s Xiamen port has completed its first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation of an international vessel, marking the first in Fujian province.

The container ship, MSC Daria, was bunkered with 2,000 m3 of LNG, Xiamen Free Trade Zone said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

With this operation, Xiamen joins Chinese ports such as Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen and Guangzhou offering LNG supply to ships.

The port now provides a full range of marine fuel bunkering options, including conventional marine fuels, LNG and biofuel.

“Now, vessels can complete bonded LNG refueling directly at Xiamen Port and enjoy the benefits of bonded policies," the free zone authority said.

“Compared to diverting to neighbouring ports, this saves at least one to two days of sailing time, which is expected to attract more international vessels to Xiamen Port.”