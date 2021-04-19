Ocean Bunkering Departure Takes Singapore Supplier Count to 43 Firms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Bunkering had been listed as the city-state's third-largest supplier by volume in 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Ocean Bunkering Services, formerly one of Singapore's top bunker suppliers, has finally dropped off the city-state's list of licenced bunker suppliers after last year's collapse of Hin Leong Trading, taking the total number of suppliers there to 43 firms.

Ocean Bunkering and sister company Hin Leong Marine International (Pte) Ltd are no longer listed as licensed marine fuel suppliers by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) as of April 1.

Ocean Bunkering had been listed as the city-state's third-largest supplier by volume in 2019. The MPA said the firm's licence was suspended 'until further notice' in October.

Hin Leong collapsed amid fraud allegations and mounting debts last year. Last month Singapore's High Court approved an application for the company to be wound up.

The departure of Ocean Bunkering and Hin Leong Marine International takes Singapore's number of licensed bunker suppliers down to 43. The total was as high as 72 in 2013.