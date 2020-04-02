Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: spate of detentions. File image/Pixabay.

An oil products tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The detention took place on March 29, court records show.

The vessel, SC Taurus, is controlled by Singaporean shipping interests, according to the equasis shipping database.

The reason for the arrest is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over the payment for goods and services.

There have been a spate of ship detentions in Singapore in the last month.