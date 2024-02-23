BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Procurement Specialist in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker procurement specialist in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is described as "leading provider of comprehensive bunkering solutions in the maritime industry, with a strong presence in Singapore."

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and one to two years of experience in maritime sales or bunker procurement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify and research potential clients in the maritime industry to expand the company's customer base

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers and influencers within target organizations

Collaborate with the sales team to understand client needs and tailor procurement strategies accordingly

Generate leads and opportunities through various channels, including networking events, industry conferences, and online platforms

Conduct market analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and competitive threats

Coordinate with internal stakeholders, including Bunker Traders and Operations teams, to ensure seamless execution of procurement strategies

Prepare and deliver presentations, proposals, and pitches to prospective clients

Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients to secure business and achieve revenue targets

Track and report on sales activities, pipeline, and performance metrics to management

For more information, click here.