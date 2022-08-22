China: Bunker Sales Rise in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai is a major port on China's southern coastline. File Image / Pixabay.

Foreign sales of bunker fuel from China rose by 13% in July over the previous month, according to official data.

Exports of very-low-sulphur fuel oil, measured mostly by sales from China's bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, were 1.60 million metric tonnes (mt).compared to 1.408 million mt in June, Reuters reports citing customs data.

Foreign trade container throughput at eight major Chinese ports rose 14.5% in July, up from the 8.4% growth in June, according to data from China's port association.

However strict COVID measures and rare heatwaves in eastern and southern provinces, where the country's main export hubs are located,crimped factory output, thus constraining shipments, the report said.