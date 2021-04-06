Malaysia: Authorities Target 'Illegal' Anchorage on Johor Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia: targetting illegal anchorages. File Image / Pixabay.



Maritime authorities in Malaysia are targetting 'illegally' anchored ships in the Johor area, a stretch of sea separating Malaysia's mainland from the island city-state of Singapore.

The policy, called Operation Jangkar Haram, has netted 19 vessels from its start date, March 24.

The latest ship to be detained was registered in Italy, according to local news provider the Star.

"Checks found that the ship, registered in Torre Del Greco, Italy, did not obtain an approval from the Marine Department to anchor in Malaysian waters," Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria was quoted as saying.

"The ship's master and chief officer were brought to the Tanjung Sedili maritime zone office for investigations," he added.

If found in breach of the regulations, ships and crew could incur a fine and a possible prison sentence, the report said.