CMA CGM Takes on Digital Port Operations System to Reduce Bunker Consumption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm expects to see 4-7% savings in annualised bunker consumption for its vessels arriving in Singapore from using the digital solution. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM is planning to reduce its bunker consumption with a new digital system enabling just-in-time arrivals at ports.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with port group PSA Corporation to develop sustainable solutions relating to its port and terminal handling activities in Singapore, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

CMA CGM plans to use PSA's Opt-E-Arrive digital solution to harmonise its data with the port operator and allow for just-in-time arrival at the port, cutting unnecessary bunker consumption while waiting.

The firm expects to see 4-7% savings in annualised bunker consumption for its vessels arriving in Singapore from using the digital solution.

"The CMA CGM Group is delighted to take sustainable shipping forward with PSA through digital and operational solutions," Laurent Olmeta, CEO of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said in the statement.

"As we advance in our energy transition to be a net zero carbon company by 2050, we shall continue to pursue energy efficiency, optimise network, design containerships to progressively operate with zero-carbon energy and develop a supply chain for new zero carbon energies."