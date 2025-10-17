South Korea's HMM Orders 12 LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order is part of HMM's 2030 strategy to invest in ships capable of running on alternative marine fuels. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean shipping firm HMM has placed orders worth KRW 4 trillion ($2.8 billion) for a dozen LNG-fuelled container ships and two crude carriers.

All 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy and Hanhwa Ocean, HMM said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 789 vessels, with an additional 193 expected to be added over the next year, classification society DNV data shows.

As more LNG-capable ships enter service, demand for LNG and cleaner alternatives such as bio-LNG is projected to rise significantly.

HMM has not confirmed when these ships will be delivered.

“By adding these new LNG dual-fuelled vessels to its existing portfolio, which already includes methanol-powered containerships and LNG-powered vessels, HMM continues to strengthen its position in sustainable shipping,” HMM said.