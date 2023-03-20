Vessel Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore greenery. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship was arrested in the shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore last week.

According to court records, the vessel, called Eco Spark, was detained on March 14 by local law firm, Legal Solutions.

The vessel's location is given as Pulau Bin project, the records show.

The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services.

Pulau Bin is an island to the northeast of Singapore. It used to be the site of granite quarrying but is now renowed for its abundance of flora and fauna and is under the mangement of the National Parks Board.