K Line Aims to Finish Building First Gas-Powered Ship in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line was part of a joint venture that carried out Japan's first ship-to-ship LNG bunker operation last year. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) is scheduled to complete the construction of its first gas-powered ship this year, the company said Monday.

Yukikazu Myochin, CEO of K Line, noted the imminent delivery of its gas-fuelled car carrier in a New Year message posted on the company's website.

In October K Line announced that its joint venture with JERA Co., Toyota Tsusho Corp. and NYK Line had commenced LNG bunker supply in the Chubu region of Central Japan.

"We revised the "K" Line Environmental Vision 2050 last year, establishing greenhouse gas reduction targets exceeding those of the IMO," Myochin said in Monday's statement.

"In order to achieve these, we are currently examining implementation plans for each business division in a project spanning the entire company.

"One specific move is expansion of utilizing LNG fuel."

The company is also conducting research on 'next-generation fuels', Myochin said.