MPA: Collaboration Best Way to Achieve Decarbonisation

Providing an answer to the zero-carbon energy question is too much for any one body which makes collaboration so important, Singapore's port authority supremo has said.

Speaking at Malaysia's Maritime Week conference last week, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Quah Ley Hoon, said that the enormity of the zero-carbon fuel question required a multi-agency approach.

"No one country or single entity would be able to find answers to global supply chains issues or identify the next low/zero carbon fuel alone – it's close to mission impossible," Hoon said.

Digitalisation and decarbonisation form part of the same solution and should be "inter-operable and a bridge-builder" so they can "connect regions" and foster collaboration between like-minded partners.

"The Port of Singapore is working towards layering digital connectivity over physically connectivity," Hoon said. That means "connecting data to enable seamless data transfer and strengthening digital connectivity".

In Singapore, Hoon cited initiatives already in place that are working towards this goal including better intra-port connectivity via Oceanstm, the public-private funded Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and NextGen, a collaborative digital platform.

Hoon added that more will be said about what Singapore is doing on the digital and decarbonisation front during Singapore Maritime Week in April.