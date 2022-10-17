Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship held. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been arrested in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The vessel which is called Atlas was detained under the instruction of local law firm W S Goh, court records show.

The detention took place last week. The reasons for the arrest are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the operation of the vessel.

It is the first ship to be detained in the city state since March, according to the records. As well as being a global bunkering centre, Singapore has a regional focus for oil and commodity trading and the transshipment of goods.